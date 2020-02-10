Baltic index down on lower capesize, supramax vessel rates

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index declined on Monday, with weaker demand for capesize and supramax vessels outweighing stronger rates for the panamax category.

* The Baltic index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels to ferry dry bulk commodities, fell 4 points, or 1%, to 411.

* The capesize index fell 20 points to a negative 254, down for the 42nd straight session.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes including iron ore and coal, lost $72 to $2,588.

* The panamax index rose 5 points, or 0.9%, to 546.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, increased $42 to $4,913.

* The supramax index fell 7 points to 484. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)