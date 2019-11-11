Baltic index falls for 10th session to over 4-month low

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, fell for the tenth consecutive session on Monday on waning demand across vessel segments.

* The Baltic index, which reflects rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell 33 points, or 2.4%, to 1,345, its lowest since end-June.

* The capesize index was down by 51 points, or 2.1%, to 2,393, its lowest since June 25.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $326 to $19,390.

* The panamax index dropped 44 points, or 3.4%, to 1,246, extending its losing streak to a 20th straight session, its longest since January.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, fell $357 to $10,007.

* The supramax index fell 28 points to 796. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)