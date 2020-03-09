Baltic index falls on weak capesize, panamax rates

March 9 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index fell on Monday, breaking a 20-day winning streak, as weak demand for capesize and panamax vessels offset strong rates for the supramax segment.

* The Baltic index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels that ferry dry bulk commodities, fell 1 point, or 0.2%, to 616.

* The capesize index fell 60 points to -372.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000 tonne-180,000 tonne cargoes including iron ore and coal, dropped by $157 to $2,385.

* The panamax index fell 1 point, or 0.1%, to 1,067, marking its first fall in 23 sessions.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes-70,000 tonnes, declined $3 to $9,607.

* The supramax index rose 16 points to 704. (Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)