Baltic index hits 1-month low

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell on Wednesday to its lowest in over a month on weaker demand across vessel categories.

* The Baltic index, which reflects rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell 63 points, or 3%, to 2,053 points, its lowest level since Aug. 15.

* The capesize index declined 153 points, or 3.8%, to hit over a one-month low of 3,829 points.

* The average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transports 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, dropped by $1,232 to $29,046.

* The panamax index fell 39 points, or 2%, to 1,900 points.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carries coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, fell by $312 to $15,205.

* The supramax index dropped 12 points to 1,282 points. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)