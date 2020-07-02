Baltic index rises on firmer vessel rates

July 2 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index rose for a 25th consecutive session on Thursday, helped by improving demand for all vessel segments.

* The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities and reflects rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, rose 20 points, or 1.1%, to 1,823, its highest since Oct. 17.

* The index has gained 67.2% so far this year, driven mainly by a recovery in demand for iron-ore from China as industrial activity picked up amid easing coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

* The Baltic capesize index gained 31 points, or 0.7%, to 4,264.

* However, average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport cargoes of 170,000 tonnes to 180,000 tonnes, including iron ore and coal, rose by $438 to $31,377.

* The panamax index inched 2 points higher to 1,257.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, increased by $19 to $11,317.

* The supramax index edged 7 points higher to 693. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)