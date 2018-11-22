Market News
Baltic index rises on higher capesize demand

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose on Thursday, supported by stronger demand for capesize vessels.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, gained 10 points, or 1 percent, to 1,018 points.

* The capesize index rose 3.1 percent, or 33 points, to 1,089 points.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased by $326 to $8,951.

* The panamax index declined for the seventh straight session, shedding 15 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,378 points, its lowest since Aug. 14.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, declined by $116 to $11,018.

* The supramax index eased 3 points to 956 points. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)

