Market News
December 9, 2019 / 2:19 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Baltic index slips as capesize rates fall

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index fell on Monday, as a drop in rates for capesize vessels outweighed a rise in other vessel segments.

* The Baltic index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels that ferry dry bulk commodities, fell seven points, or 0.4%, to 1,551 points.

* The capesize index dropped 31 points, or 0.9%, to 3,242 points, marking its fourth-straight session of losses.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $259 to $23,445.

* The panamax index gained 12 points, or 0.9%, to 1,359 points, logging its ninth-consecutive session of gains.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, increased $100 to $10,894.

* The supramax index rose two points to 837 points, registering its 14th consecutive session of gains. (Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

