Market News
November 1, 2019 / 3:14 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Baltic index slips to near 4-month low on weaker vessel demand

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, fell to a near 4-month low on Friday as rates fell across vessel segments.

* The Baltic index, which reflects rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell 34 points, or 1.96%, to 1,697, its lowest since July 3.

* The index posted its seventh weekly loss in eight.

* The capesize index was down by 28 points, or 0.94% at 2,950 points.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $281 to $24,637.

* The panamax index dropped 30 points, or 1.94%,to 1,513, recording its eighth weekly fall in nine.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, dropped $238 to $12,142.

* The supramax index fell 46 points to 1,045. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below