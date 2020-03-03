Baltic index up for 13th straight session

Market News
March 3 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index rose for a 13th straight session on Tuesday, helped by an uptick in demand across vessel segments.

* The Baltic index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels that ferry dry bulk commodities, gained 10 points, or 1.9%, to 549, its highest since Jan. 24.

* The capesize index edged up 2 points to -346, snapping six-day losing streak.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes including iron ore and coal, increased $25 to $2,197.

* The panamax index climbed 20 points, or 2.2%, to 935, registering its 19th straight session of gains.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000-70,000 tonnes, gained $187 to $8,419.

* The supramax index rose 12 points to 633. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

