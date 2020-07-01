Baltic index up for 24th session on stronger capesize, supramax rates

July 1 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index rose for the 24th straight session on Wednesday, helped by a modest increase in capesize and supramax rates.

* The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities and reflects rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 1,803.

* The index has gained 65.4% so far this year, driven by a recovery in demand for iron-ore from China as industrial activity picked up amid easing coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

* China’s factory activity grew at a faster clip in June after the government lifted coronavirus lockdown measures and ramped up support steps, a private business survey showed.

* The Baltic capesize index fell 87 points, or 2%, to 4,233.

* However, average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport cargoes of 170,000 tonnes to 180,000 tonnes, including iron ore and coal, rose by $82 to $30,939.

* The panamax index fell 2 points to 1,255.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, declined $17 at $11,298.

* The supramax index edged 3 points higher to 686. (Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal; Editing by Maju Samuel)