Market News
December 16, 2019 / 2:18 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Capesize rates fall to near 6-month low, weigh down Baltic index

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index fell for a ninth-straight session on Monday, as the capesize index hit its lowest level in nearly six months.

* The Baltic index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels that ferry dry bulk commodities, dropped 40 points, or 3%, to 1,315, its lowest since Nov. 22.

* The capesize index slid 121 points, or 4.9%, to 2,334, its lowest since June 21.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes including iron ore and coal, fell $942 to $17,060.

* The panamax index was down 2 points at 1,465, snapping a thirteen session-long gaining streak.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, decreased $18 to $11,731.

* The supramax index fell 8 points to 815. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below