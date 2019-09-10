CORRECTED-Baltic index falls for third straight session (Sept. 9)

(Corrects first bullet point to say Baltic index fell to “2,422 points” and not “2,442 points”)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index fell on Monday for the third consecutive day, as lower demand for ships across segments eased rates.

* The Baltic index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, fell 40 points, or 1.6%, to 2,422 points.

* The capesize index dropped 105 points, or 2.1%, to 4,844 points.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $800 to $36,121.

* The panamax index fell 25 points, or 1.1%, to 2,191 points.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, fell $199 to $17,556.

* The supramax index edged down 8 points to 1,330. (Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru)