Dec 20 (Reuters) - BALYO:

* BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions, announces order commitments from its industrial partners for 2020.

* Overall, the cumulative order commitments of BALYO’s two industrial partners, Linde and Hyster-Yale, will represent a total of 394 robots for the financial year 2020.