REFILE-Dutch engineer BAM flags fall in 2017 profits due to IJmuiden project cost overruns
December 6, 2017 / 6:47 AM / in an hour

REFILE-Dutch engineer BAM flags fall in 2017 profits due to IJmuiden project cost overruns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove extraneous word in headline)

AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering and construction firm Royal BAM NV warned on Wednesday its 2017 profits will be “substantially lower” than in 2016, following cost overruns on a new sea lock it is building in the town of IJmuiden, near Amsterdam.

BAM shares the 600 million euro ($710 million) contract for the locks on a 50:50 basis with larger peer Royal VolkerWessels NV, which said separately its forecast for an increase in full-year core earnings remains intact despite the setback at IJmuiden. ($1 = 0.8447 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair)

