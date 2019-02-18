Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Soft drink bottler Coca Cola HBC said on Monday it would buy Serbian confectionary business Bambi for an enterprise value of 260 million euros ($294 million) from private equity investor Mid Europa Partners, expanding its portfolio of beverages and increase its presence in the Western Balkans.

The Swiss-based company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola Co drinks in 28 countries, said Bambi had revenue of around 80 million euros in 2018.

Shares of the company fell last week after it warned of higher finance costs on its existing borrowing and weak consumer spending in several of its markets this year.