a month ago
MOVES-Bank of America Merrill Lynch hires new global natural resources MD
#Funds News
July 3, 2017 / 11:50 AM / a month ago

MOVES-Bank of America Merrill Lynch hires new global natural resources MD

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Anya Weaving as managing director of the bank's global natural resources unit, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Weaving, who will join the firm this month, will be based in London and will report to Julian Mylchreest, the memo said.

She had already worked at the bank as a managing director in mergers and acquisitions, with a focus in oil and gas, and was most recently chief financial officer at SOCO International , an oil and gas company with assets in Vietnam and West Africa.

Bank of America has recently reorganised its energy, power and mining investment banking teams, combining them into a global natural resources group.

A spokesman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Louise Heavens)

