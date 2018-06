SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA said on Friday it will pay $202.4 million to increase its stake in Argentina’s Banco Patagonia SA .

Banco do Brasil’s stake in Patagonia will rise to 80.38 percent from 58.97 percent, according to a securities filing. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)