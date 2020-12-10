Italy's Banca Intermobiliare in exclusive talks to buy Banca Consulia

MILANO (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Intermobiliare (BIM) said on Thursday it was granted an exclusive period to negotiate a potential acquisition of financial consulting bank Banca Consulia.

BIM, which is controlled by UK-based investment fund Attestor, said the exclusive period will run until Jan. 15, with the aim to present a binding offer.

A potential offer for Banca Consulia could be made in cash and shares to be issued through a reserved capital increase, it added.