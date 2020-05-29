Financials
Monte Paschi gets preliminary ok from EU antitrust for bad debt plan - source

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has received a preliminary green light from the European Union’s competition authorities for its bad debt disposal plan, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The loan reduction plan still needs approval from the European Central Bank to go ahead, the source added

Shares in the state-owned Tuscan lender rose more than 10% on Friday after the news was first reported by daily MF. The stock was up 8.2% at 1.26 euros by 0748 GMT.

The EU antitrust office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan, additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giselda Vagnoni

