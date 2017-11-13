BRIEF-Romania's Banca Transilvania 9-month net profit 18.7 pct up y/y

BUCHAREST, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania

* Says its net profit was 780 million lei ($195.59 million), whereas Banca Transilvania Financial Group’s net profit amounted to 829 million lei.

* The bank’s net profit rose 18.7 percent on the year. The BT Group’s net profit rose 18.9 percent on the year.

* Says the BT Group’s total assets after the first nine months of the year amount to 55.1 billion lei, 6.1 percent up from the end of 2016.

* Says the bank’s CAR is 17.95 percent, without the profit of the first nine months of the year.

* The number of transactions carried out via BT in the first 9 months of 2017 went up by 19 percent, and the net operating income increased by 15 percent from the first 9 months of 2016, considering services at lower costs, as compared to the previous year.

($1 = 3.9880 lei)