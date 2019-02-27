Romania's Banca Transilvania 2018 net profit at 1.22 bln lei

BUCHAREST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania

* Says its net profit was 1.22 billion lei ($291.68 million) in 2018, up 2.8 percent on the year, whereas Banca Transilvania Financial Group’s net profit amounted to 1.26 billion lei.

* Says the BT Group’s total assets amount to 77.9 billion lei in 2018, 30.2 percent up on the year.

* Says the bank’s CAR excluding profit is 18.6 percent.

* Says will ask shareholders to approve distributing gross cash dividends worth 818.12 million lei, representing a gross dividend per share of 0.17 lei.

* Says: “In anticipation of a decision regarding the additional tax on bank assets, Banca Transilvania reiterates the idea that the banks’ capital and competencies have been built over time and can be quickly lost without the proper investments. The decrease of the available profit for capitalization will slow down the development of the Romanian banking system and will affect economic growth.” Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1827 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)