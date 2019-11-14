Romania's Banca Transilvania 9-month net profit jumps 41.5% y/y

BUCHAREST, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania

* Says its net profit was 1.39 billion lei ($321.85 million) in the first nine months, up 41.5% percent on the year, whereas Banca Transilvania Financial Group’s consolidated net profit amounted to 1.57 billion lei.

* Says the BT Group’s total assets amounted to 86.4 billion lei at the end of September, up 10.9% from the end of 2018.

* Says the non-performing exposures ratio of Banca Transilvania, according to the EBA ratio, is 4.49% as of September 30, 2019. The total coverage ratio according to the EBA standards is 96%.

* The bank’s CAR is 18.12% without and 21.10% with the profit included.

* “We continue to channel our efforts on financing the Romanian economy, on enhancing our customers’ experience, on operational efficiency, while investing in technology. We’ve had a good quarter, with lending, transactions and operational growth,” said Ömer Tetik, Chief Executive Officer of Banca Transilvania.

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.3188 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)