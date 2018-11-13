Romania's Banca Transilvania 9-month net profit up 26 pct y/y

Financials
BUCHAREST, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania

* Says its net profit was 979 million lei ($236.71 million) in the first nine months, up 26 percent on the year, whereas Banca Transilvania Financial Group’s consolidated net profit amounted to 1.24 billion lei.

* Says the BT Group’s total assets amounted to 76.6 billion lei at the end of September, up 28 percent from the end of 2017.

* Says net loans represent 50.2 percent of the Group’s assets.

* Says the bank’s rate of non-performing loans stood at 5.74 percent at the end of September.

* Says merger with Bancpost to happen at year-end.

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1359 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

