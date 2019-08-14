Financials
August 14, 2019 / 5:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Romania's Banca Transilvania H1 net profit jumps 28% y/y

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania

* Says its net profit was 848 million lei ($200.73 million)in the first half, up 28% percent on the year, whereas Banca Transilvania Financial Group’s consolidated net profit amounted to roughly 942 million lei.

* Says the BT Group’s total assets amounted to 81.6 billion lei at the end of the first half, up 4.7% from the end of 2018.

* Says its non-performing exposures ratio, according to the EBA index, is 4.65% as of June 30, 2019; The non-performing exposures coverage ratio according to the EBA standards is 96%. If the guarantees are also considered, the coverage ratio is 126%.

* Says the bank’s CAR is 18.63%, without taking into account the profit of 2019, respectively 20.53% with the profit included.

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2245 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

