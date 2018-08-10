FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018

Romania's Banca Transilvania H1 net profit up 33.6 pct y/y

BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania

* Says its net profit was 662.7 million lei in the first half, up 33.6 percent on the year, whereas Banca Transilvania Financial Group’s consolidated net profit amounted to roughly 865 million lei.

* Says the BT Group’s total assets amounted to 75.3 billion lei at the end of the first half, up 25.9 percent from the end of 2017.

* Says the bank’s provisions for non-performing loans, risks and charges fell to 306.3 million lei from 373.1 million at the end of last year.

* Net loans in H1 2018, account for 31.35 billion lei, growing by 8.9 percent on the year.

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8082 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)

