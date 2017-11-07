FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Romania's Banca Transilvania wants stake in Moldova's Victoriabank
Sections
Featured
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Saudi reopens Lebanon front in struggle with Iran
Saudi reopens Lebanon front in struggle with Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2017 / 4:47 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Romania's Banca Transilvania wants stake in Moldova's Victoriabank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania

* EBRD and Banca Transilvania join forces to become majority shareholders of Moldova’s Victoriabank.

* Romania’s Banca Transilvania intends to acquire an initial stake of over 39 percent in Victoriabank - Moldova’s third largest bank - it has requested the approval of the acquisition from the banking regulators of Romania and Moldova and relevant authorities.

* This is the first time a foreign bank investor is entering the Moldovan market since 2007.

* As a result of the planned investment, Banca Transilvania and the EBRD will jointly hold a controlling stake in Victoriabank. In line with the law they will then offer to buy remaining shares.

* The EBRD, a minority shareholder in Victoriabank, increased its stake to 27.5 per cent last year in a move to restore effective corporate governance and attract a strong strategic investor to Victoriabank.

* Banca Transilvania is the second-largest bank by total assets in Romania with the EBRD as a shareholder since 2001. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8906 lei) (Bucharest newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.