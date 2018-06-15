FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 15, 2018 / 12:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge dismisses shareholder lawsuit against Banc of California

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California has dismissed a shareholder lawsuit accusing board members and executives at Banc of California of being negligent in their response to a scandal over the bank’s alleged ties to a convicted Los Angeles fraudster.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney in Santa Ana said shareholder Kristopher Gordon of Georgia cannot sue because he did not first bring his claims to the bank’s board, as required by federal Rules of Civil Procedure for “derivative” lawsuits filed on a company’s behalf.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JRCyUG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.