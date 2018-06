SAO PAULO, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s online lender Banco Agibank SA set on Monday the price range for its initial public offering between 13.87 reais ($3.70) and 16.96 reais per share, according to a securities filing.

Agibank’s shareholders and the bank may raise around 2.5 billion reais in the offering, considering the mid-point of the price range, 15.41 reais. The pricing is scheduled for June 21. ($1 = 3.7447 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by David Gregorio)