Generali won't bid to become Banco BPM's insurance partner - sources
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 22 days ago

Generali won't bid to become Banco BPM's insurance partner - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Assicurazioni Generali will not present an offer to become the new insurance partner of the country’s third-largest bank, Banco BPM , two sources said.

Earlier this month, a source said Generali was expected to be among four bidders together with smaller rival Cattolica , Germany’s Allianz and France’s Covea.

Cattolica said on Wednesday it had filed a binding bid for the “bancassurance” partnership, offering to buy a majority of Popolare Vita and Avipop Assicurazioni. (Reporting by Steve Jewkes and Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za,)

