Banco BPM could consider paying a dividend over 2018 results - CEO to paper

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s third-biggest lender Banco BPM could consider paying a dividend next year once it posts an expected rise in 2018 profits, Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna told La Repubblica’s Affari e Finanza insert on Monday.

“We expect to reach solid results, higher than in 2017, which would allow us to consider a dividend,” Castagna told the paper.

“At that point we will assess how the ongoing de-risking process is going and we will listen to what the ECB and the market have to say,” he added.

The chief executive also the company would only start looking at possible M&A activitiy once its business plan to 2019 is concluded. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)