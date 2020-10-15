UPDATE 3-Banco BPM, Credit Agricole swap notes on possible tie-up -source

* Agricole targets growth in its second biggest market

* Banco BPM under pressure to seek merger after Intesa-UBI deal

* Banco BPM had looked at UniCredit, keeps all options open (Recasts with comment from source)

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s third-largest bank Banco BPM has signed a non-disclosure agreement to explore a potential tie-up with the Italian arm of Credit Agricole , a source familiar with the matter said.

Consolidation is brewing in Europe’s banking sector as the pandemic puts pressure on lenders to cut costs. Credit Agricole has been expanding its presence in Italy in recent years, its main market outside of France.

The source said the agreement allowed the two banks to exchange confidential information and did not prevent Banco BPM from discussing other merger options.

Banco BPM and Credit Agricole have been in talks over the future of their Agos consumer credit joint venture, but sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters there had also been preliminary contacts over a possible merger deal.

The newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Thursday they were preparing to enter formal talks ahead of a possible exchange offer.

A person close to Banco BPM said recent contacts between the two banks still centred on Agos, though Banco BPM was open to discussing merger options with all potential partners. Credit Agricole declined to comment.

Banco BPM started seeking a deal after rival UBI was snapped up by Intesa Sanpaolo this year in a 4 billion euro cash-and-paper offer which UBI’s management failed to thwart.

Shares in Credit Agricole, France’s second-largest bank, were down 4% at 0952 GMT. Banco BPM reversed earlier falls to gain 2%.

Merger speculation has lifted the stock by 20% over the past six weeks.

Credit Agricole’s Italian business dates back to 2007 when it bought assets from Intesa, which was merging with Sanpaolo IMI.

In 2016, its asset manager Amundi bought Pioneer Investments from UniCredit for 3.6 billion euro. The following year it took over three small ailing Italian banks for 130 million euros.

Credit Agricole Italy and Banco BPM each manage banking assets worth around 180 million euros.

Sources had said both Credit Agricole and rival BNP Paribas , also present in Italy, were closely watching Italy’s consolidating market where Rome is looking for a buyer for bailed-out Monte dei Paschi (MPS).

Italy’s Treasury had hoped to combine Banco BPM with MPS to form a third large bank group to counter at least in part the dominance of the top two lenders, Intesa-UBI and UniCredit.

BPM has repeatedly denied any interest in MPS and sources have said it instead considered a deal with UniCredit, which however is now seen as the best option for MPS.

Bankers say this acquisition could be eased by the arrival at UniCredit as chairman designate of Pier Carlo Padoan, a former economy minister who oversaw the 2016-2017 rescue of MPS.

UniCredit named Padoan as director this week to propose him as chairman in the spring.

UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier has ruled out M&A, but people familiar with the matter say he faces pressure from shareholders to take action after Intesa’s move and could consider MPS if he deemed the conditions right.