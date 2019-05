MILANO, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s third largest lender Banco Bpm said on Wednesday bad loans as a proportion of total loans would fall to 9.9 percent after it struck a deal to sell a leasing soured debts portfolio with a nominal value of about 650 million euros.

The bank said net profit at the end of first quarter came in at 150.5 million euros, down 32.6 percent from a year ago.