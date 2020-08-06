UPDATE 1-Banco BPM swings to Q2 loss on weak revenues, higher provisions

(Adds background, details)

By Andrea Mandala

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s third-largest bank Banco BPM posted a second-quarter net loss on Thursday on the back of lower revenues and more loan writedowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The net loss for the three months through June came in at 46.4 million euros, plunging from a net profit of 447.6 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Total revenue came in at 836.1 million euros, down 18.5% from a year ago due to a 17% drop in net fee income, as the bank was among those hit by a prolonged lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Banco BPM said it had booked 263 million euros in loan writedowns in the quarter, up 23% on a quarterly basis, as payment problems mounted during the worsening economic environment.

The bank’s fully phased CET1 ratio, measuring the best-quality capital, rose to 13.3% of assets at the end of June from 12.9% at the end of March.

Given the current macroeconomic situation, Banco BPM said the targets provided in the business plan just before the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis could no longer be considered valid.

The bank will issue a new business plan as soon as the macroeconomic scenarios become clearer, it said.

Banco BPM has been tipped as a leading candidate in possible merger and acquisitions after heavyweight Intesa Sanpaolo snapped up local rival UBI to further strengthen its position in Italy’s wealthy north.

Operating in Northern Italy where the combined Intesa-UBI will be increasingly dominant, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that Banco BPM has come under pressure from the government to buy Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the problem child of Italian banking and which is 68% owned by the state.

Banco BPM has repeatedly denied any interest. Bankers say it could instead become a target for France’s Credit Agricole or BNP Paribas, which both operate in Italy and could cut costs through a merger. (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; Editing by James Mackenzie and Paul Simao)