SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s second-largest private-sector lender, on Monday tapped insurance executive Octavio de Lazari as its new chief executive officer.

Lazari, 54, joined Bradesco in 1978 and replaces Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, who will remain chairman. His appointment will be put to a vote at a shareholder assembly scheduled for March 12. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Additional reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Louise Heavens)