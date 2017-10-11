Brazil's Bradesco to choose new CEO among internal candidates, CEO Trabuco says

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco Bradesco SA will probably choose a new Chief Executive Officer from internal candidates, CEO Luiz Carlos Trabuco told reporters on Wednesday.

Trabuco will temporarily hold the CEO and chairman posts at Brazil’s second-largest private lender, following the resignation of former chairman Lázaro Brandão on Tuesday. The bank is choosing a new CEO and the name will be announced 30 days before the bank´s shareholder assembly in March, Trabuco said. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)