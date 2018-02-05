UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bradesco taps head of insurance unit as new CEO

(Adds new vice presidents, new board members and background information)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s second largest private-sector lender, on Monday named Octavio de Lazari Jr., the head of its insurance unit, as chief executive officer.

Lazari, 54, has four decades of experience at the bank, beginning his career at a branch there as a teenager in 1978.

The long-awaited appointment comes with a broader management shakeup as younger executives also join the board and upper management ranks to help tackle increasing competition from all-digital banks.

Lazari replaces Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, who also ran Bradesco Seguros before becoming CEO in 2009 and will stay on as chairman of the bank.

The insurance unit, which Lazari will continue to head, contributed about 30 percent of Bradesco’s net income last year.

Shares of Bradesco were up about 1.3 percent in early trading in Sao Paulo, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index , was down 0.4 percent.

Three Bradesco executive vice presidents, each with more than 20 years at the bank, were also in the running for the CEO post: investor relations director Alexandre Gluher, retail head Josué Pancini and IT executive Mauricio Minas.

They were named to Bradesco’s board on Monday, as well as Executive Vice President Domingos Figueiredo de Abreu, who oversees loans approval. Aurelio Conrado Boni, 66, is leaving the board.

The youngest of the CEO candidates, Lazari has extensive experience in retail banking. He is expected to begin his tenure after the new board approves his appointment next month.

Executives on their forties were named to replace two executive vice presidents who are moving to the board.

Bradesco will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT) to discuss the moves. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo and Jake Spring in Brasilia; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)