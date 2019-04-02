Brazil's Bradesco optimistic on pension reform approval

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s second largest private lender, is optimistic about the chance of approval of the country’s pension reform plan, executives said on Tuesday.

Bradesco expects the reform to be approved by the lower house of Congress by July, Director Bruno Boetger said at a conference in Sao Paulo. Bradesco predicts the eventual approval of the proposal will unleash an inflow of foreign investments of up to $150 bln, Boetger said. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)