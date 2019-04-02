UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bradesco optimistic on pension reform approval

(Adds predictions on privatization deal flow)

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s second-largest private lender, is optimistic about the chance of approval of the country’s pension reform plan, executives said on Tuesday.

Bradesco expects the reform to be approved by the lower house of Congress by July, director Bruno Boetger said at a conference in Sao Paulo.

Bradesco predicts the eventual approval of the proposal will unleash an inflow of foreign investments of up to $150 billion, Boetger said. Global and emerging markets funds may allocate more of their portfolio to Brazil after the reform, he added.

Bradesco Vice President Marcelo Noronha expects the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to raise up to 500 billion reais ($129 billion) in privatizations.

Boetger said Brazilian state lender Caixa Economica Federal is still in the process of hiring banks to manage a sale of its stake in oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. It’s not clear whether development bank BNDES will join Caixa selling its stake in the offering, executives said.

Boetger expects a better indication of foreign investors’ interest during the bookbuilding process of two initial public offerings (IPOs) the bank is coordinating over the following months.

The offerings of sports goods retailer Centauro and logistics company Vamos are expected for the following months, although their schedules have not been made public yet. ($1 = 3.8662 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Susan Thomas)