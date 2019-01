BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil’s second-largest lender Banco Bradesco SA said consumer loans in the country could grow by up to 11 percent this year as the economy rebounds.

Octavio de Lazari, who was in Brasília to attend the inauguration of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, also expects two-digit growth for loans targeted at small- and medium-sized companies, without elaborating on it.