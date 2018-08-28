FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 9:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Bradesco targets 43 mln clients to increase cross selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second largest private lender, Banco Bradesco SA, is targeting 43 million clients who do not hold checking accounts to increase its cross-selling of financial products, Chief Executive Officer Octavio Lazari told analysts on Tuesday.

Lazari said the bank is planning to offer more financial products to these clients, who currently use credit cards issued by the bank, have savings accounts or acquired insurance policies from the bank’s insurance arm. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Leslie Adler)

