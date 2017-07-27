FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 3:18 PM / in 20 days

Brazil's Bradesco sees lower defaults, loan book growth by year-end

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, expects to cut loan-loss provisions in the coming quarters and throughout next year as defaults fall, executives told reporters on a Thursday conference call to discuss second quarter results.

Lending activity is likely to remain muted due to a slower-than-expected economic recovery, with loan book growing only from the fourth quarter onwards, they said. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

