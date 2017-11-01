FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Banco Bradesco beats Q3 profit estimates as provisions fall
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Health
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Sony revives pet AI project
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 9:26 AM / in an hour

Brazil's Banco Bradesco beats Q3 profit estimates as provisions fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s No. 3 listed bank, on Wednesday beat net income forecasts as lower loan-loss provisions offset a contraction in its loan book.

Net income excluding one-off items totaled 4.810 billion reais ($1.5 billion), Bradesco said in a securities filing, up 2.3 percent from the second quarter and above a consensus forecast of 4.544 billion reais compiled by Reuters.

When including non-recurring events, net income fell to 2.884 billion reais, mostly due to expenses related to a voluntary employee buyout program. ($1 = 3.2709 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.