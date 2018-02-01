UPDATE 1-Banco Bradesco sees loan growth in 2018, but lower interest income

(Adds detail)

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco Bradesco plans to accelerate loan book growth this year as Latin America’s largest economy recovers from a recession, but sees more pressure on margins.

Brazil’s second-largest private lender will pursue loan portfolio growth of 3 to 7 percent in 2018, according to estimates released on Thursday. In 2017, Bradesco’s loan book shrank by 4.3 percent due to a reduction in corporate loans.

Bradesco estimated that interest income may remain stable or decrease by as much as 4 percent as interest rates hit all-time lows and competition for loans increases.

Bradesco posted a recurring net income of 4.862 billion reais ($1.53 billion) in the fourth quarter, in line with analyst estimates.