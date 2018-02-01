FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 1, 2018 / 9:42 AM / in 3 hours

UPDATE 1-Banco Bradesco sees loan growth in 2018, but lower interest income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco Bradesco plans to accelerate loan book growth this year as Latin America’s largest economy recovers from a recession, but sees more pressure on margins.

Brazil’s second-largest private lender will pursue loan portfolio growth of 3 to 7 percent in 2018, according to estimates released on Thursday. In 2017, Bradesco’s loan book shrank by 4.3 percent due to a reduction in corporate loans.

Bradesco estimated that interest income may remain stable or decrease by as much as 4 percent as interest rates hit all-time lows and competition for loans increases.

Bradesco posted a recurring net income of 4.862 billion reais ($1.53 billion) in the fourth quarter, in line with analyst estimates.

$1 = 3.1858 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.