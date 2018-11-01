UPDATE 2-Banco Bradesco 3rd-qtr profit rises on lower loan-loss provisions

(Adds details on loan book growth, background)

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s second largest private lender, reported a 13.7 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday as loan-loss provisions declined, roughly in line with analysts estimates.

Recurring net income at Banco Bradesco came in at 5.471 billion reais ($1.47 billion) in the quarter versus 4.810 billion reais a year ago, and the bank posted a return on equity of 19 percent, up 0.6 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Bradesco said in a securities filing that loan-loss provisions were 3.512 billion reais in the third quarter, 23.3 percent lower year on year, amid a gradual recovery in Brazil’s economy.

In July, Bradesco set a more optimistic year-end target for loan-loss provisions, between 13 billion reais and 16 billion reais, down from the previous target range of 16 billion reais to 19 billion reais.

However, loan-loss provisions increased by 2.2 percent from the previous quarter due to restructured corporate loans totaling 920 million reais.

The delinquency ratio over 90 days was at 3.63 percent, almost in line with the previous quarter.

Bradesco’s expanded loan book reached 523.5 billion reais, up 1.5 percent in the quarter, helped by individuals and small and medium companies.

In the last 12 months, loan book growth reached 7.5 percent, above the top of its 2018 target range of between 3 percent and 7 percent.

The Osasco-based bank posted a Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.2 percent, up 0.8 percent from the previous quarter. ($1 = 3.7219 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Edmund Blair and Jeffrey Benkoe)