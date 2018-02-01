UPDATE 2-Banco Bradesco sees loan growth in 2018, but lower interest income

(Recasts, adds share performance, analyst and executive comments)

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco Bradesco’s new forecast for the year disappointed analysts with modest growth predictions, and shares fell 2.8 percent in early afternoon trading on Thursday, while the benchmark index Bovespa rose 0.4 percent.

The country’s second-largest private lender will pursue loan book growth of 3 percent to 7 percent in 2018, after a 4.3 contraction last year.

“Guidance for 2018 appears to be conservative,” said Goldman Sachs analyst Carlos Macedo in a note to clients.

Analysts expected more ambitious targets. Carlos Firetti, Bradesco’s head of investors relations, told analysts the guidance takes into account a gradual recovery in Latin America’s largest economy.

Bradesco estimates that interest income may remain stable or decrease by as much as 4 percent this year as interest rates hit all-time lows and competition for loans increases.

Bradesco reduced target for Loan-loss expenses for 2018 compared to last year’s expenses. The bank expects to set aside 16 billion reais ($5 billion) to 19 billion reais to cover losses with credit, whereas provisions last year reached 21 billion reais.

Bradesco posted a recurring net income of 4.862 billion reais in the fourth quarter, almost 11 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier, in line with analyst estimates of 4.802 billion reais.

The bank’s loan book showed signs of recovery in the fourth quarter, growing 1.2 percent from the previous quarter. Consumer and corporate segments grew, in line with the signs of economic recovery in Brazil. It was the first quarterly growth in two years.

Bradesco’s 90-day loan delinquency ratio fell 0.1 percentage point in the quarter to 4.7 percent.

Bradesco preferred shares were at 39.58 reais in early afternoon trading in Sao Paulo. The fall today pared back gains this year to 17.2 percent.