UPDATE 3-Banco Bradesco's CEO says bank seeks lower default ratio

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari said on Thursday that the bank, Brazil’s second-largest lender, sees the possibility of lower default ratios and higher profitability in the coming quarters.

Preferred shares in Bradesco gained almost 3 percent after the bank reported a 13.7 percent increase in third-quarter profit, roughly hitting analysts’ estimates, on lower loan losses with improved asset quality.

Recurring net income rose to 5.47 billion reais ($1.47 billion) in the quarter, from 4.81 billion reais a year ago, the bank said in a securities filing.

“Not only were earnings strong, but the main operating trends also improved: loan growth, margins and asset quality,” said Itaú BBA analyst Thiago Batista.

The default ratio for loans in arrears more than 90 days came in at 3.63 percent, down 0.3 percentage point from the previous quarter.

“Asset quality was the main positive to us,” said JPMorgan analyst Domingos Falavina in a note to clients.

Lazari, who spoke to journalists on a conference call, said that there is still room to improve profitability. The Osasco-based bank posted a return on equity of 19 percent in the quarter, 0.6 percentage point above the same quarter one year earlier.

Bradesco said that loan-loss provisions were 3.512 billion reais in the third quarter, 23.3 percent lower year on year, amid a gradual recovery in Brazil’s economy.

In July, Bradesco lowered its year-end target for loan-loss provisions from 16 billion to 19 billion reais to 13 billion to 16 billion reais.

Bradesco’s loan book reached 523.5 billion reais, up 1.5 percent in the quarter, helped mostly by retail banking.

In the last 12 months, loan book growth reached 7.5 percent, above the top of its 2018 target range of 3 percent to 7 percent. Lazari also said that the pace of loan book growth is expected to rise next year but avoided specifics.