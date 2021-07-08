Brazil's PagSeguro, Banco Votorantim deny deal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian financial technology company PagSeguro Digital Ltd and Banco Votorantim, known as BV, on Thursday denied a deal was close for PagSeguro to acquire BV. Media reports and one source with knowledge of the matter had said earlier in the day that they were in talks, sending PagSeguro’s Nasdaq-listed shares down as much as 14%.

But Pagseguro said in a statement that its banking unit PagBank “does not intend to acquire BV bank and there are no related signed agreements to do so,” while BV and its shareholders issued a denial too.

“Banco Votorantim SA (‘BV bank’), the fifth largest private Brazilian bank, and its shareholders, Banco do Brasil and Votorantim Finanças, deny recent news about the sale of BV,” the statement said.

“BV and its shareholders remain engaged in its strategic agenda, seeking to diversify their business to deliver the best products and services to their customers.”

PagSeguro’s Nasdaq-listed shares ended down 7.9% at $51.61. They had fallen more than 14% earlier in the session.

Financial news website Brazil Journal reported the deal earlier on Thursday, suggesting a price tag of 16 billion reais ($3 billion) for BV, a consumer-facing bank in Brazil that has a significant credit portfolio.

Banco do Brasil SA has been trying to divest BV for at least two years. BV filed earlier this year for an initial public offering, the second time it had done so, but canceled the request in April.

PagSeguro, which has a market cap of roughly $18.5 billion on the Nasdaq, is principally a payments processor in Brazil. Its yellow credit and debit card machine is ubiquitous throughout the country.

($1 = 5.26 reais)