FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 7, 2018 / 4:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BCP net profit soars 71 pct, bank's Portugal ops regain strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 7 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank Millennium bcp posted on Monday a steep 71 percent rise in first-quarter net profit with its domestic operations making a strong positive contribution while exposure to non-performing assets fell.

Net profit reached 85.6 million euros ($102 million) in the period, with the lender’s business in Portugal netting just over half of the total, while a year ago it brought in only 9 million euros.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose almost 4 percent to around 345 million euros, Millennium bcp said in a statement.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.