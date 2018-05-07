BCP net profit soars 71 pct, bank's Portugal ops regain strength

LISBON, May 7 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank Millennium bcp posted on Monday a steep 71 percent rise in first-quarter net profit with its domestic operations making a strong positive contribution while exposure to non-performing assets fell.

Net profit reached 85.6 million euros ($102 million) in the period, with the lender’s business in Portugal netting just over half of the total, while a year ago it brought in only 9 million euros.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose almost 4 percent to around 345 million euros, Millennium bcp said in a statement.