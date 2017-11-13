Millennium posts 9-mo net profit of 133.3 mln euros

LISBON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank Millennium bcp posted on Monday a turnaround in nine-mont net profit to 133.3 million euros from a loss of 251 million euros last year, boosted by falling non-performing loans and rising core income.

“These results benefitted from continued recovery in core income, which rose to 823.3 million euros in the first nine months of 2017 from 665.8 million euros in the same period of 2016,” said Millennium chief executive Nuno Amado.

Net interest income rose 12.8 percent to 1.023 billion euros.

Both net profit and net interest income were in line with analysts surveyed by Reuters.