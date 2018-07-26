FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 4:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Portugal Millennium BCP's first-half net profit jumps 67 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank Millennium bcp posted on Thursday a 67.5 percent jump in first-half net profit, boosted by a sharp improvement in earnings at home and lower provisions for bad loans.

Net profit rose to 150.6 million euros ($175.61 million) in the period, with earnings from operations in Portugal contributing 59 million euros, up from just 1.6 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Net interest income, the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits, rose 1.3 percent to 687.7 million euros.

$1 = 0.8576 euros Reporting By Axel Bugge

